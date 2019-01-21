The Blue Yeti USB microphone is on sale with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $109.99 from Amazon

For those who’ve had their eye on the Blue Yeti USB microphone, now’s your chance: Amazon’s selling it with a digital copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the bargain price of $109.99 . That’s a saving of 21%, and you’re essentially getting one of 2018’s best games for free as well. Thanks to excellent sound quality, portability, multiple pattern selections (cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo), and a proven track record, the Yeti is worth every penny. For those who already have Odyssey, Walmart’s selling the Yeti in white on its own for $99 . Meanwhile, UK users can get the Blue Yeti microphone by itself (in black this time) from Amazon for £89.99 instead of £119.99.

If you’re serious about streaming or just want a better mic for chatting online, you can’t go wrong with the Blue Yeti. In fact, we’d say it’s the best microphone for gaming and streaming . As we mentioned in our guide, “its best trait for livestreaming is its adaptability. Your distance from a mic and whether or not you are speaking directly towards it can have a massive impact on sound quality, but the Yeti performs well even under less-than-ideal conditions.” After years of using it personally, I can confirm that the Yeti more than holds up.

