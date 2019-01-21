Popular

Our favorite webcam, the Logitech C920 HD Pro, is just $49.15 at Walmart

It's also on sale in the UK for the reduced price of £54.99 from Amazon.

best webcam

If you’d like the world to see your face in glorious HD, we have good news: our favorite webcam, the Logitech C920 HD Pro, is drastically reduced on Walmart. It’s going for $49.15 at the moment, saving you $50 overall from its $99.99 price tag. If you’re in the UK, Amazon’s also selling the C920 HD Pro for less: it’s £54.99 right now. That saves you £39. Considering the camera’s 1080p resolution, dual microphones, and 720p video capture for streaming, that’s a bargain.

Logitech C920 HD Pro | $49.15 ($50 off)
PC Gamer's best webcam is currently $50 less than normal on Walmart. Buy it on Walmart

Logitech C920 HD Pro | £54.99 (£39 off)
In the UK? You can get our top webcam for a discounted price on Amazon. Buy it on Amazon

As we said in our guide to the best webcams, “most readers can stop here. Unless you're looking for specific features in a webcam, then there is no better value than the Logitech C920. Its sharp 1080p images, paired with a wide field of view and great autofocus, makes it a fantastic choice for video conferencing. Lowlight performance is great as well; the noise level didn't shoot through the roof when I turned off a few lights.”

Want a microphone to go with your new camera? No worries. Take a look at our guide to the best microphone for streaming and gaming.

