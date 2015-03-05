The 20 best wargames of all time

Link: Official site

AGEod creations are an acquired taste well worth acquiring. Early on, the unconventional interfaces and swift auto-resolved battles in games such as BoA2 and Alea Jacta Est (both good starting points for series greenhorns) are likely to crease brows. Stumble on, however, experimenting and observing as you go, and eventually the fog will lift.

Focused on the French and Indian War (1754-63) and the American Revolutionary War (1775-83), BoA2’s theme is as unusual as its game mechanics. None of the hundreds of cleverly differentiated historical leaders are more significant than General Winter. This is a game where exposure often kills more men than musket balls, and where irregular forces skedaddle back to their villages when the temperature drops. It’s a game of fort sieges and cheeky riverine invasions. Learn to love its quirks, and it probably won’t be long before you’re contemplating the weightier delights of AGEod’s American and Russian Civil War offerings.