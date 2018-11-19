The best male shower simulation just got even better

Rinse and Repeat HD is developer Robert Yang's update to an already excellent male shower simulation, adding controller and rumble support, improved graphics, and tweaks all around. It's out today for whatever price you see fit. That means 'it's free', but maybe throw a couple bucks Yang's way.

If you're not familiar with the original Rinse and Repeat (see Yang's related work), it might come off as a simple shower simulation where you swing a creepy mouse-controlled arm around to appease the hygenic needs of an eager stranger. You're graded on how well you maintain a thorough, aggressive scrub without getting too lazy or out of control. Do well enough and you move onto another body part. Fail, and your friend leaves until next time. It's funny and sexy and strange, and especially so with the updated graphics, but there's a lot more going on that isn't immediately apparent.

Rinse and Repeat is set in a public shower attached to a gym or some kind of fitness center that generates a rough shower schedule the first time you boot it up. While a nice hunk in need of a hand might roll in quickly the first time you play, once they're gone, they're gone for a while. You'll need to pay attention to the randomly generated schedule and actually make time to play once classes get out in order for a second shot at scrubbin'.

It can mean waiting hours or days just to play a goofy kink sim, which is a pretty fascinating way to simulate the desire and effort required of a consensual, casual, impromptu relationship, especially if you're into the hyper-masculine men of Rinse and Repeat.

More on all that in Yang's original artist's statement. Read it for the complete rubdown.

The update was initially designed as part of compilation of Yang's similarly NSFW games, now allowed for sale on Steam. The Tearoom might be my fave, but I'll never tire of taking terrible dick pics in Cobra Club. With Steam's recent change to their adult content policies, Yang had hoped to make his games fully VR compatible before releasing them on the platform, but the VR community's slow dive has put Yang off of the project. for now at least.

And I knew that guy sounded familiar! If you've played Black Mesa Source, Rinse and Repeat's mystery hunk might ring a bell. Perfect timing, too, because a new Black Mesa: Xen trailer dropped today.