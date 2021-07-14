The Amazing American Circus delayed to September

The Amazing American Circus is a deckbuilder that lets you run a travelling sideshow, trekking across 19th century USA, adding to your troupe and wowing the rubes at each stop. It looks a bit like Slay the Spire only instead of throwing poisoned knives at cultists you impress audience members by playing cards like Wild Clown Chase, Dangerous Act, or Smokey Kiss. There are also rivals to defeat, drunk mime artists to deal with, and it seems like werewolves and Bigfoot are involved too? Honestly, I stopped paying attention when the clowns showed up. No, thank you.

The Amazing American Circus went into testing in May, and the developers at Juggler Games/Klabater have been implementing changes based on feedback from those tests. To get all those changes in, it's being pushed back from its originally announced release date of August 12 to September 16.

Klabater's blog post explains, "Thanks to this we'll not only improve the gameplay, but we'll also get the chance to promote and show the game at the Gamescom in Cologne and PAX West in Seattle events. We hope that you will understand and accept this decision and will wait those few extra weeks for The Amazing American Circus!"

It'll be available on Steam and GOG, and you can find more details there. Unless you don't like clowns, in which case you'll see those white-faced monstrosities and close the tab pretty quick.