That's a fine trailer you've got there, ShootMania Storm

Good things can happen when developers take a crack at a new genre. BioWare is making a strategy game . Relic made a shooter based on a license they understand really well. The Trackmania folks seem to be bringing their love of fast movement to the multiplayer FPS space.

And they've got a very exciting trailer to back it up. We're, if you'll allow me the title, devotees of Instagib here at PC Gamer, so I'd expect this'll go over well. Between this and Tribes, all we need now is Quake to wake up and we'll have a proper renaissance of agility-driven multiplayer FPSes.