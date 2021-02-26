Terraria is coming to Stadia after all

Earlier this month, Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks pulled the plug on the in-the-works Stadia version of the game. The problem, he said, was that Re-Logic's YouTube account had been mistakenly disabled, and three weeks of horsing around had failed to get it restored.

"I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge," Spinks tweeted on February 8. "Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward."

As the owner of an Android tablet attached to an account for a forever-lost password, I can absolutely sympathize with Spinks' unhappiness. But while I was unable to get my problems with Google sorted, Spinks has, and so Terraria for Stadia is back on the menu.

"As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit's entire Google account in early January," Re-Logic's Ted "Loki" Murphy wrote in the February State of the Game update. "After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts."

"Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in—as well as our partners at 505 Games—we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review."

Google is a big company and obviously it's got a lot on its plate, but even so I don't think a month is a reasonable length of time to unlock a mistakenly-disabled account, especially one belonging to a business. Better late than never, I suppose, but as Eurogamer points out, Google may have a little extra incentive to make nice: The recent closure of Stadia Games and Entertainment—one week before the Re-Logic blowup, in fact—means that Stadia is now completely reliant on external studios for content.