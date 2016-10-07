Ten game giveaway: Mafia 3, Civ 6, Dishonored 2 and more up for grabs

It's early October and we're poised here at PC Gamer, ready to plunge into 2016's Autumn release schedule. That starts today with the release of Mafia 3, but Civilization 6 and Dishonored 2 are coming. Here's your chance to win a pre-order or a Steam key in this weekend's ten-game giveaway.

We've teamed up with Bundle Stars to give these games to ten different winners:

Mafia 3

Civ 6

NBA 2K17

XCOM 2

Football Manager 2017

Dishonored 2

Rocket League

Batman: Arkham Knight Bundle

Middle earth: Shadow of Mordor Bundle

Gamepedia Bundle

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below, and be sure to select the game or pre-order you'd like to win. Winners will be randomly selected and notified on Thursday October 13.