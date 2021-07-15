Telstra has knocked AU$40 off its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans for new users

If you're a thrifty NBN user you're probably jumping between plans according to which provider offers the better deal on any given month. Plenty don't lock you into a contract, so if you see NBN 250 or NBN 1000 going cheap, and want to enjoy high speeds at low costs it while it lasts, there's nothing stopping you except time.

If you've got the time and want to spend the effort, Telstra is currently offering AU$40 off per month both its Superfast NBN 250 and Ultrafast NBN 1000 plans. Telstra tends to be a bit pricier than the competition, but AU$100 a month for NBN 250 is great—it's usually AU$140 a month with Telstra, and this offer throws in a three-month subscription to Binge as well.

Meanwhile, if you're after Ultrafast NBN 1000, that's AU$140 per month for the first six months, before rising to AU$180. You can quit out before that price rises, but do note that with these plans you'll need to pay AU$216 for the Telstra smart modem. In other words, the total minimum cost for NBN 250 is AU$316, and for NBN 1000 it's AU$356.

But if you do stick around for at least the first six months, that being the period with the cheaper price, you'll be saving AU$240.

NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | AU$140p/m (for first six months then AU$180p/m)

Telstra's Ultrafast NBN 1000 plan offers speeds of 700Mbps during peak hours, which is faster than the competition. (the fastest available with any telco at the moment). This plan comes with three months of Binge Standard for free. The total minimum cost is AU$356 (including AU$216 modem)View Deal

