Telltale's Game of Thrones will include six episodes

What we want from Telltale's Game of Thrones

The trickle of Game of Thrones news continues with word from Telltale Games that there will be six episodes its in upcoming series, and that the wait for it to begin will soon be over.

Game of Thrones

"Soon" is the operative word here, as Telltale said in its latest tweet that the first episode, entitled Iron From Ice, will be "premiering soon." Strictly speaking, that's no more precise than "later this year," but it does have a more optimistic ring to it, even if the year is almost over anyway. The announcement was accompanied by a rather nice hand-painted image of the famed Iron Throne.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
