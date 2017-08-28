Target leaks possible Bethesda Game of Thrones game (Updated)

Update: According to Forbes, a Target spokesperson has responded, saying "This is not a real product – we’re sorry for any confusion." The spokesperson did not elaborate further, so we still don't know it was an error by Target or a spoofed URL, though the listing, whatever its origin, is now gone.

Original story: Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire haven’t had a lot of luck when it comes to video game adaptations. Aside from excellent mods for the likes of Crusader Kings 2, most of them have been disappointing. Could Bethesda do better? A page on American retailer Target’s website suggests that they might be trying.

The Bethesda: Game of Thrones page was spotted by NeoGAF in the featured brands section, and only contains what sounds like a placeholder title. With no other details or accompanying announcements, it’s clearly a mistake on Target’s part, but whether the mistake was in jumping the gun or making a page for a non-existent product remains to be seen.

Certainly, with years of fantasy RPGs under their belt, Bethesda is well-positioned to craft a Game of Thrones RPG, and they’re no strangers to dragons and civil wars. It’d be interesting to see how a developer known for nonlinear, exploration driven adventurers would tackle such a character-driven property.

The last Game of Thrones RPG was Cyanide’s very rough attempt, and though it spun a decent yarn and explored things only briefly touched on in the show, it didn’t do much to impress elsewhere.

So far, Bethesda haven’t responded to the Target leak.