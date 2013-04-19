Tank à la game - Wargame: AirLand Battle screenshots parade French hardware

Despite what the name implies, Wargame: AirLand Battle isn't a game about Bioshock Infinite's Columbia starting fights with other famous floating islands - perhaps that one from Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Instead, it's the sequel to last year's well received Cold War RTS, Wargame: European Escalation. Developers Eugen are adding to their collection of beautiful screenshots with an overview of NATO's French contingent.

Set between 1975 and 1985, as the promised escalation takes the war between NATO and the Warsaw Pact towards Scandinavia, Eugen note that the sequel will feature upgraded graphics and better landscape topography. They've also added planes, satisfying the air portion of the titular AirLand.

Wargame: AirLand Battle is due out this spring.