Sad chopper enjoys lonely hillside hike in Wargame: Airland Battle screenshots

What's an Airland, and how does one battle there? Those must be among the primary thoughts of the forlorn warcopter flywalking on the skyfield above. Airland Battle is certainly more memorable than the first game's handle, Wargame: European Escalation - an excellent and oft-overlooked RTS (here's our Wargame: European Escalation review ).

Wargame recreates expansive modern military conflicts with great detail, which Eugen Systems seem extremely keen to show off judging from the super-zoomed screenshots below. In-game you can pull out and manipulate your forces across great swathes of terrain.

Airland battle is due out this Spring. With this, Company of Heroes 2, StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm and Rome 2, 2013 will be a terrific year for strategy gamers.