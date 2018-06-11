Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition coming to PC this winter

Tales of Vesperia was a notable JRPG back in 2008: it was released exclusively on the Xbox 360 and was a lavish, big budget production at the time, something the Tales series hasn't really had since. A PS3 version released exclusively in Japan a year later had some extra content that never made its way to the west. Until now, anyway: a trailer shown at Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference announced Vesperia is coming back this winter, with that PS3 content included. And this time, it'll be available on PC as well.

Vesperia stars a before-he-was-famous Troy Baker as protagonist Yuri Lowell, one of the most likeable, least-emo JRPG heroes in history. It also has some very pretty 2D animated cutscenes from Production I.G., the anime studio behind Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. It's a fun game.

Watch the trailer above; it's hard to say what exactly is remastered in this Definitive Edition, but presumably it'll be running at 1080 or above (and hopefully 60 fps) when it hits PC this winter.