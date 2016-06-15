Tales of Berseria E3 trailer dramatically sets the scene

According to this new trailer for Tales of Berseria, the next instalment in Bandai Namco's longrunning JRPG series is "a tale of emotion versus reason". That sounds suspiciously close to being a tale about the internet, but no, as this trailer demonstrates, it's a typically dramatic anime involving good people fighting against bad people, lots of dramatic music and rather too much enthusiastic grunting.

Tales of Berseria releases on Steam in early 2017. Check out the new trailer below and, if you're keen to read about the instalment's new battle system, click on over here.