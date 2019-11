Gearbox made more news at their PAX East panel today, revealing that episode 2 of Telltale’s episodic Borderlands adventure will launch “soon”—probably the week of March 17. Episode 2 is entitled "Atlas Mugged."

Telltale's take on the frequently insane Borderlands universe began in November with episode 1, Zer0 Sum, which Tyler reviewed here.

