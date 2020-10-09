Take a tour of Amnesia: Rebirth's haunting desert

You'll be able to start exploring the Algerian Desert for yourself when Amnesia: Rebirth launches on October 20, but in the meantime here's another trailer full of shots from the survival horror game's lonely environments. Point your eyes at it above.

The caves and ruins of the desert look quite different from the dingy European castle of The Dark Descent, not surprisingly, and a little brighter, not that it makes a difference if you, like me, plan on playing a lot of it with your eyes closed. We also get a glimpse of another slightly hellish dimension, suggesting that the orbs from The Dark Descent are once again in play.

One of protagonist Tasi's fellow crash survivors narrates the trailer, detailing the aftermath of the crash. He, along with the rest of the injured, was left behind while the other survivors went for help, and naturally all of his companions end up dead. There's mention of a creature, but also less physical threats, as the ruins contain the corpses of people who were driven to take their own lives.

It sounds like the narrator, Salim, will help guide Tasi through Rebirth, as he struck off ahead to find the crew, promising to leave signs for her to follow. I just pray they won't be accompanied by loads of audio journals or diary scraps.

With a decade having passed since the launch of the first Amnesia, I'm looking forward to seeing what Frictional has cooked up, though what we've seen so far hasn't seemed like a huge departure, despite the new setting.