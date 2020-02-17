Tactical RPG Broken Lines’ new trailer and characters highlight a grim war

We were pretty intrigued about Broken Lines when it was announced last year, and we’re definitely more intrigued now that we’ve seen more of it. Broken Lines is a tactical RPG with an emphasis on story that’s set in an alternate history World War 2, due to release on February 25th.. It’s supposed to be quite character focused, and much of the story is about the eight soldiers who form your makeshift and leaderless squad—their interactions, conflicts, and personalities. A new trailer really drives home that this isn’t an average RPG.
After crash-landing behind enemy lines, the soldiers have to make their way home. Developers PortaPlay have also released details about the characters in the game and their unique personalities, like a medic who’s full of himself and probably annoying but who you’ll inevitably be obligated to keep alive. If you want to learn more about the game, there’s also a series of developer diaries. And a metal video, too.
There are apparently a lot of branching choices and different endings to the campaign—I can only imagine it’s possible that some squaddies won’t make it home alive. You can see more at the official website. Broken Lines will be released February 25th on Steam and on GOG.