Tactical RPG Broken Lines’ new trailer and characters highlight a grim war

We were pretty intrigued about Broken Lines when it was announced last year, and we’re definitely more intrigued now that we’ve seen more of it. Broken Lines is a tactical RPG with an emphasis on story that’s set in an alternate history World War 2, due to release on February 25th.. It’s supposed to be quite character focused, and much of the story is about the eight soldiers who form your makeshift and leaderless squad—their interactions, conflicts, and personalities. A new trailer really drives home that this isn’t an average RPG.

After crash-landing behind enemy lines, the soldiers have to make their way home. Developers PortaPlay have also released details about the characters in the game and their unique personalities, like a medic who’s full of himself and probably annoying but who you’ll inevitably be obligated to keep alive. If you want to learn more about the game, there’s also a series of developer diaries. And a metal video, too.

Image 1 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 2 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 3 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 4 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 5 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 6 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 7 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 8 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 9 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 10 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 11 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 12 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 13 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 14 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 15 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 16 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 17 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 18 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 19 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 20 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 21 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 22 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 23 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 24 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 25 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 26 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 27 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay) Image 28 of 28 (Image credit: PortaPlay)