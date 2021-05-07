Tackle those high CPU temps with this triple-fan AIO liquid cooler for $80

EVGA is offering some hefty discounts on various hardware right now, including a large all-in-one liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator and three cooling fans. It lists for $159.99, but you can get it for $79.99 with free shipping, by applying coupon code LTTSAVE50 at checkout.

This is a fantastic price for a 360mm AIO liquid cooler. It's a good one, too—this is essentially a bigger version of the CLC 240, which we list as one of the best CPU coolers, in part because that one's affordable. The deal on the 360mm model, however, has you paying less for more cooling performance. Win, win.

Chill Out EVGA CLC 360 All-In-One Liquid Cooler | 360mm Radiator | $159.99 $79.99 (save $80)

This is the biggest all-in-one CPU liquid cooler EVGA makes, and it's half off right now, when using coupon code LTTSAVE50.

This is the biggest AIO cooler EVGA makes. It features fully sleeved tubing for a sleek look inside your PC, customizable RGB lighting on the pump assembly, and three fans with Teflon nano bearings and a unique design to keep the airflow high (74.82 CFM) and the noise low (16 to 39.9 decibels).

This is compatible with "current and future" sockets, including LGA 20xx, 1200, 115X, 1366, for Intel, and AM2, AM3, AM4, FM1, FM2, TR4, for AMD, as well as "upcoming variants" for both. That means Alder Lake (LGA 1700) and Zen 4 will be supported, if EVGA keeps true to its word.

If this is too big, you can apply the same coupon code to EVGA's CLC 280 cooler, which brings the price down from $139.99 to $69.99.