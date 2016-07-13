Sydney, come to our Overwatch round robin next week

Rejoice, Sydney, because we’re holding another community tournament in your town next week, and you’re invited. Following the success of our last community drinks night at Spawn Point last year, we’re hitting the same venue on July 21 at 6pm. There will be drinks, there will be pizza, and there will be an Overwatch round robin, with prizes up for grabs courtesy of ROCCAT, including the ROCCAT KIRO and LUA mice.



If you want to come along, you’ll need to register your interest here. If you’re successful we’ll get in touch later this week, and you and a friend will be invited to attend, free of charge. A few important details: you must be 18 or over to attend this event, and you’ll be asked to provide photo ID on the door – if you don’t have it, unfortunately we can’t let you in. If you wanna see what's in store, here are some photos from our last event.

For the speed readers among us, here are the details. Register here!

Spawn Point

199 Clarence Street, Sydney

July 21 @ 6PM