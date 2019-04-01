Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris is coming to Steam

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris is such a bizarre title for a videogame, even in the context of other overwrought Sword Art Online subtitles, that I worried at first that maybe it might be an April Fool's gag gone over my head. But I did some poking around and it's legit, so let's have a look at the trailer.

The new game features Kirito, the head hero of the Sword Art Online "light novel" series, taking a journey through the Underworld, a strange but also familiar place where AIs behave like humans. Kirito will encounter well-known characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many others as he relives "heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat."

Familiarity with the Sword Art Online series will obviously be a plus in this one, and it also helps the title make a little more sense: Alicization is the subtitle of the third season of Sword Art Online anime television series, which is itself based on a run of books in the novel series. I have no idea about the relevance of the "Lycoris" part of the title, but it is a genus of flowering plants native to Asia.

"For the first time in a Sword Art Online videogame, players will be able to faithfully follow the events of the anime series," publisher Bandai Namco said. "We look forward to players and fans experiencing the Alicization story arc as Kirito, uncovering the mysteries of Underworld, and making new friends along the way."

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris will be available on Steam. A release date hasn't been set.