File this in your Pleasant Monday Morning Surprises folder: Superhot is getting a Japan-inspired standalone, codenamed Superhot JP.

With new weapons and a host of new environments—from samurai castles to hot springs, karaoke bars and bullet trains—the "alternate story campaign" is the work of Tokyo-based studio GameTomo, with guidance from the original game's Superhot Team.

GameTomo notes that its slant on the time-manipulating shooter will first launch in Japan on PC and PS4, before considering the jump elsewhere. In this FAQ, the developer says Superhot JP will contain 15-18 standard levels and 3-4 endless bouts, alongside the original game's modes—and new weapons include a bow and arrow.

"With the innovative time-moves-only-when-you-move fps game play, SuperHot JP (not the real title) is a new game set in the Superhot universe," says the Superhot JP site. "While maintaining the same intoxicating rhythm of slow motion combat, this new Superhot presents a brand new adventure with a distinctive Japanese flavor.

"Dodge bullets, while bathing in a hot spring. Battle the red guys in a variety of new Japan-inspired environments, from hot springs to samurai castles, from seedy Tokyo alleyways to karaoke bars and bullet trains."

No hard release date as yet, but GameTomo says Superhot JP will be "priced very reasonably".

