Supergiant's RPG Pyre comes to Origin Access

Ever since EA opened the doors of Origin Access to other publishers last year, a steady stream of solid games have made their way to the service, which gives players access to a vault of more than 180 games for $30/£20 a year. The latest is Pyre, Supergiant Games' 2017 RPG-come-sports game, which is still worth playing today.

As noted in Wes's 71/100 review, the actual sports bit—a 3v3 ball game—is one-dimensional, and the campaign drags. But the characters are memorable and the writing is mostly superb, as you'd expect from Supergiant, who also made Bastion.

The other new additions to Origin Access this month are Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and adventure game Chaos on Deponia. Last month, EA added five Star Wars games.

The basic Origin Access subscription also gets you a 10-hour trial of seven newer games, including Anthem and They Are Billions. The premier version, which costs $100/£90 a year, gives you full access to these extra games.