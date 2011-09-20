Super Spring Break Hero SD crosses Trackmania with speedboats and dinosaurs in your browser

This just ruined any chance of me getting work done this afternoon: Super Spring Break Hero. It's a browser-based speedboat racing game, married to a very simple track editor. You race across the beach, around Jurassic obstacles, and through Sharks, against the clock, or against the ghost of your previous time. Also, you can mow down spectators with a judiciously judged sideways leap.

Once the track is loaded, the controls feel lovely and smooth. Tom hates it because it broke his PC, but don't listen to him, he's just jealous because he hasn't finished his game yet. I think it's pretty good. Why don't you try and beat my par time on this track ?

(via Simon )