Super Monkey Ball gets rated in Taiwan for PC

A new Super Monkey Ball has appeared on the Taiwanese rating board's site, which will apparently see the big-eared scamp making his way to PC for the first time, as well as Switch and PS4.

The entry was spotted by Marigold News & Reviews and can be seen by either typing its Chinese or Japanese name. While Google's translation is unlikely to be very accurate, it does indicate that the monkey appreciates good food. The translations are Now Taste Good! Super Monkey Ball (現嚐好滋味！超級猴子球) and The Food is Great! Super Monkey Ball (たべごろ！スーパーモンキーボール). I am also excited about eating, so I feel like we're kindred spirits.

In case it vanishes, you can see the PC entry below.

(Image credit: Sega)

Unfortunately, there's no description of the game, so aside from its existence it's all still a mystery. While the Gamecube original spawned a whole series of Super Monkey Ball games, I can't recall playing any of them. It's a popular series, though, lauded for its tricky levels and precise controls. Also you're rolling around as a monkey trapped in a hamster ball—what's not to love?

There's no release date yet, but we'll let you know when we hear more.

Cheers, VG24/7.