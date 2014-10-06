Styx: Master of Shadows gets a launch week trailer

If you were worried that a weird green goblin dude wasn't enough central game protagonist for your liking, don't. As you can see hear from this launch trailer, that protagonist still features the mandatory gruff voice and tragic past combo that makes up 90% of the leading man requirement checklist. That he is also a stealth goblin is really just a plus.

Styx launches tomorrow, 7 October on PC. While this particular trailer isn't particularly representative of the game portion of the game, these two are—and are well worth checking out if you want to see what makes it interesting in a, "damn, I hope this is good" kind of way.