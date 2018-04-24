Strange Brigade, Rebellion's supernatural co-op shooter, has a release date

Revealed at last year's E3, Rebellion's Strange Brigade is a co-op shooter that's filled with traps, puzzles and supernatural baddies. It's now got a launch date, August 28, and an action-heavy story trailer.

First, here's that:

Alongside up to three pals, Strange Brigade tasks players with taking on scores of "mythological menaces" as they uncover secret caves and buried treasures. It's also set in the 1930s. Here's how the game's Steam blurb best describes it:

There are remote corners of the British Empire where the shadows linger at their deepest. The servants of The Crown know about these places and the supernatural beings that sometimes lurk there.

Embark on an exotic safari into danger where few dare go and fewer return! Encounter fantastic and forgotten civilizations shrouded in mystery! Uncover treacherous tombs and unfathomable evil, never-before-seen by any human now living.

The above trailer touches on much of what Strange Brigade is about, but the following eight minute-long, post-E3 2017, developer-led video provides a far better sense of how the game works in practice.

Again, Strange Brigade is due August 28, 2018. If pre-orders and collector's editions are your thing, more information can be gleaned from this Steam Community update.