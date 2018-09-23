Stone is a 'hip-hop stoner noir' about a private investigator koala

Fancy a Big Lebowski-inspired adventure about a hungover koala detective searching for his boyfriend while spouting Australian slang? I mean, you've probably never thought about it before—but if it sounds like you're bag, then Stone, from debut Aussie developer Convict Games, is out now.

It looks like a good laugh: you'll smoke, drink, trip, and eventually try to find your boyfriend, Alex. You'll have to persuade and negotiate with a weird and wonderful animal cast as you go, and you'll be able to explore the open world freely as you piece together clues, learning Australian slang along the way (the Steam page reckons it'll "be bonza and hell, I think you’ll be a better bloke, sheila & person from it too").

There's a cinema where you can watch full movies, including Night of the Living Dead, and a number of bars each playing different music. The soundtrack features hip hop, trap, stoner rock and heavy techno from a number of up-and-coming indie musicians.

The dev team has some former Remedy and Riot Games staff, so I'm expecting it to at least be fairly polished.

It's $14.99/£11.99 on Steam.

Here's 15 minutes of gameplay:

Thanks, RPS.