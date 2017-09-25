Steam will display Australian dollars soon, according to developer

Using Steam isn't much fun in Australia. All prices are displayed in US dollars, which means checking conversion rates. And because the Australian dollar has been a bit up-and-down compared to the US of late, it's getting increasingly difficult to make a ballpark estimation on any game's price. Oh, and sometimes the price on Steam ends up higher than what Australians would expect to pay at retail.

But it looks like Steam will soon catch up with the likes of GOG soon, despite promising it would happen back in 2014. One studio has let slip that it might be happening in a matter of weeks.

Spotted by Kotaku, War for the Overworld studio Brightrock Games warned its users of some imminent changes to the game's prices in a new blog post. In an update to its price matrix, eleven new currencies will be supported on Steam, including Australia. (The studio's announcement concerns changes to its regional pricing based on the new functionality.)

"The following local currencies are now supported by Steam, and as such these regions have new prices in line with the pricing matrix," the announcement read. "As above we have submitted the changes to allow these currencies and expect them to be approved in the coming days and weeks. The actual time will depend on Steam of course."

"These changes have been approved by Valve now and should be live. However we can not confirm this and if you do not see your currency it is likely that Valve has not officially launched them yet and may be waiting for more developers. If that's the case there's no timescale for the launch but we'd certainly expect them this year, probably in the coming weeks."

Here's the full list of the soon-to-arrive currencies, according to the studio.

