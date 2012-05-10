Steam retail vouchers spotted

A "Gamestop source" has sent Kotaku this image of an in-store Steam voucher that will apparently hit shelves on May 15. This is supported by data mined from the latest Steam beta update, which hints at the addition of a "redeem Steam wallet voucher" link in future. That was picked out by users over on the Steam forums .

If legitimate, it's an interesting shift in the attitude of retailers towards the online market that's has been siphoning PC gamers away from stores for years. It's also an admission that their attempts to build a rival service in Impulse haven't gone well. From Valve's perspective, it's another way to push shop-browsers online and get people using the Steam wallet system. Would you use Steam vouchers?