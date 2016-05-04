Steam is having a Star Wars Day sale

It's Star Wars Day—“May the Fourth be with you,” as Jedi Knight Luke Thkywalker famously said—and that means that once again, it's time for a Steam sale.

The Steam Star Wars Day Sale includes some bundles, like the 14-game shooter and RPG-focused Star Wars Collection for $23/£18 (77 percent off), and the less-drastically-discounted Classics Collection, with X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and the like, which is collectively marked down 25 percent, to $30/£23 in total.

Naturally, everything is on sale individually too, and while the best of it tends to be older releases, some of the price cuts go deep. KOTOR 2, Republic Commando, and Jedi Knight 2—Jedi Outcast are all $2.49/£1.74, The Force Unleashed 1 and 2 are $5/£4 each, Dark Forces is $1.50/£1, and even the Lego Star Wars and Disney Infinity games have been reduced by 50-75 percent.

Good deals all, although the prices aren't quite as low as what GOG is offering in its Star Wars Day deals. On the other hand, Steam has a more extensive selection, especially with newer stuff—but not Shadows of the Empire. Call it balance in the Force, I guess. The Steam Star Wars Sale is live now and runs until May 9.