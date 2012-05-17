Steam enables remote downloading for your convenience

Valve has taken the remote downloads feature we reported earlier this month out of Beta. The latest update allows users to remotely manage any machine synced with their account, providing it is active and connected to the internet.

Users can manage their library of games remotely via the web or mobile, downloading pre-loads, new releases, or their latest purchases, as soon as they're available. That means your new downloads can be installed and ready to play when you get home from work; an enticing prospect for bargain-hunting PC Gamers, or ones who like managing their gaming time efficiently.

For more instruction, visit Valve's Steam support page .