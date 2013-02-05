Steam database update: Dyad confirmed for PC; no plans for Halo 3 release

Our interest was piqued when a giant list of games surfaced on the Steam Apps Database yesterday. Still, we warned caution - Steam's registry is notoriously unreliable and full of scraps of codenamed test projects and old deals that never worked out. And that scepticism was heightened this time, thanks to the database updating in response to newly created Game Hubs, including for Halo 3. It all seemed too strange to be true. And it was. Partly.

In a statement to Eurogamer , a spokesperson for Microsoft said, "We currently do not have plans to release any 'Halo' titles on Steam." So that's that mystery solved. But not everything in the list was fiction. Last night, RPS spotted that Shawn McGrath, creator of the Playstation Network's musical arcade tunnel racer Dyad, had confirmed that the game would be arriving on PC in March.

He did so in this rather despondent announcement video.

The announcement may not have happened in the manner its creator would have liked, but it's still great news. Dyad is an odd beast - a game in which you hook and lance your multi-coloured enemies to build speed and complete a variety of objectives. It's a hodgepodge of systems that, when layered over each other, create something frenetic and intense. Here's a more representative trailer for what the game offers.

Despite a confirmation and a denial, we're still not any closer to firmly predicting what games from that list will actually arrive on Steam. Although, to speculate, I'd say rhythm-game-as-reverse-schmup Retro/Grade was a pretty strong contender. It was released around the same time as Dyad, so presumably any exclusivity deal made is also coming to an end. At the other end of a spectrum, I wouldn't expect Total War: Caveman to be a thing that even exists. Although, thinking about it, it would be pretty great.