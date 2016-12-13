Steam achievements come to the Amnesia games

Frictional Games' first-person horror hit Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and The Chinese Room's more meditative follow-up A Machine For Pigs, are getting a little long in the tooth. But Frictional has put new betas for both games on Steam that might be enough to convince determined cheevo-chasers to have another go at them.

Beta of Amnesia: TDD & AMFP containing achievements is up on Steam now!Please check it out & report any bugs here:https://t.co/M0CLHp2ZCeDecember 13, 2016

It's a minor thing, and I'm not sure I'm up for another trip through the bowels of either Amnesia game, to be honest: Not just for the obvious reasons, but also because I worry a bit that they may not hold up quite as well as I remember, and it would be a shame to diminish those experiences with a replay I'm not all that terribly interested in to begin with. Then again, I do like achievements. Quite a quandary.

There are 17 Dark Descent achievements, ranging from from the mundane (Read all the notes) to the vague ("NOPE: Left when things were getting interesting.") A Machine For Pigs has just seven achievements, which seem to be dependent solely on progress through the game.

Frictional said the Steam achievements will be rolled out to all players in a few days, as long as no serious technical issues come up. For now, you can access the beta build by right-clicking either game in your Steam library, then selecting Properties, the Betas tab, and then "Achievement Beta" from the drop-down menu.