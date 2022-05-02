Start your own Human Instrumentality Project with this Evangelion-themed RTX 3090

Audio player loading…

Asus is going to release a limited edition RTX 3090 24GB GPU inspired by the most confusing and depressing anime ever, Neon Genesis Evangelion. Just how limited, you ask? Well, Taiwanese retailer, CoolPC (thanks @momomo _us) has opened pre-orders on the card and will only be selling 15 of these GPUs.

The Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 O24G Evangelion Edition costs TWD $63,990 or $2,185 USD which is only slightly more expensive than Asus ROG's non-anime themed RTX 3090s . Each order comes with a ROG Herculx GPU holder since the RTX 3090 is a rather chunky piece of hardware and some PCs need the support.

The aggressive purple and green color scheme are based on EVA-Unit 1, the giant mech that series protagonist and the most annoying boy in the world, Shinji Ikari, pilots. Though, I'm hoping when you remove the cover you won't find any teeth or weird red goo. One side showcases the EVA-01's bust while the fans each have a logo for NERV HQ, Unit-1, and ROG.

The product listing (translated from Chinese) doesn't make any mention of lighting but the GPU this is based on has LED lights on the top of the unit that can be customized through ROG's Armoury Crate software. The product shots show a subtle red glow which I can only assume are the lights in action and not the GPU awakening to kill Angels.

The one little touch I think EVA fans are going to like is that the top of the GPU has a long synchronization bar with the ROG logo in the middle showing a 100% sync rate.



In the context of the anime, a 100% sync rate means the pilot and their EVA are completely in tune with each other, allowing for maximum ass-kickery. Which is the vibe you want when installing a graphics card.

CoolPC plans to shut down preorders in four days or once the orders are filled, so as I write this there's still some time to pre-order. There's no word from Asus on a promotion like this coming to North America.

If you are all-in on all things EVA, CoolPC is running a similar promo for an Evangelion-themed MSI desktop PC (minus a CPU/GPU) that even comes with your choice of a purple Unit 1 umbrella or fanny pack for a little over $600 USD.