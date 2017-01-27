Stardock releases Galactic Civilizations 3 2.0 update

Stardock's space strategy game Galactic Civilizations 3 has undergone some big changes courtesy of the newly-released 2.0 update, including the addition of a new resource, Starbase Administrators, who are now required in order to construct starbases. Stardock said the admins, which will be available in restricted amounts, will make small empires viable by reducing the pressure to crank starbases out in large numbers.

Diplomacy has also been reworked to improve the AI's ability to determine the quality of trade offers and react accordingly, while the Ship Builder interface has been changed to simplify navigation while simultaneously providing more information in the shipyard window, including currency, morale, and population.

"Version 2.0 is the culmination of many months of working closely with our community on the kinds of features players like but often don't get a lot of attention," Stardock boss Brad Wardell said. "The diplomatic AI is more sophisticated and plays a lot like a human would both in terms of trading and how they deal with the complex web of foreign relations. We also added a new concept called administration that is designed to let players have smaller empires that are competitive."

To mark the release of the Galactic Civilization 3 2.0 update, Stardock has both the base game and the Gold bundle on sale on Steam until January 30. A full list of the changes in the update is below.

Administrators

Starbases now require one "Administrator" to build

Number of starting Administrators depends on galaxy size

Research certain Government Technologies to increase the number of Administrators

Current number of available Administrators can be seen on the resource bar or the starbase list tab

Diplomacy

General pass on conversation weights such that the AI will talk more and offer more interesting trades

AI players who dislike you will charge you more in diplomacy

Changed diplomacy attitude label from "allied" to "loves (they're not allied)

Changed diplomacy attitude from label "war" to "hates" (they're not at war)

AI should be better at focusing on a given weapon or defense tech rather than trying to research multiple paths

AIs will heavily weight their relations with other players based on who is at war with whom and why

AIs will tend to come to the aid of their friends even if the enemy is more powerful

AI now has the capability of explaining in detail why they rejected (or accepted) a trade offer (though will require translation of new strings)

AI will use a redlining system of evaluating proposals such that each sub-AI routine will add marks to the proposal with potential veto power

By default, the auto-generated military ships will have their categories folded for easier UI navigation

Balance

Home planet production points base increased from 1 to 10

Significantly reduced starbase spacing radius to 2 tiles, allowing you cluster them closer together

AI is substantially better at evaluating what ship to build, when and where

Early game improvements made less expensive

Late game improvement benefits reduced slightly

Research improvements have been rebalanced

UI Improvements / Bug Fixes