StarCraft 2 1.3 patch: Infestors slowed, Archons now "a massive unit"

Patch notes for the latest StarCraft 2 patch have appeared on Battle.Net , detailing all the latest StarCraft 2 balance adjustments and bug fixes. Archons get a range increase and are now "a massive unit," Zerg Infestors are slower, Protoss Pylon power radius is down and, most importantly of all, the Taiwanese hotkey to display/hide the game UI while in Observer mode now works correctly. About time! Full patch notes follow.
General
- The default hotkey to toggle in-game music on/off has been reverted to its hotkey prior to Patch 1.3.0. The hotkey to display APM in the observer stat panel has been changed as a result.
Balance
PROTOSS
Archon
- Now a massive unit.
- Range increased from 2 to 3.
Cybernetics Core
- Research Warp Gate time increased from 140 to 160.
Gateway
- Sentry train time decreased from 42 to 37.
- Warp Gate unit train times remain unchanged.
- Pylon power radius has been decreased from 7.5 to 6.5.
TERRAN
Bunker
- Salvage resource return reduced from 100% to 75%.
Ghost
- Cost changed from 150/150 to 200/100.
Thor
- Thor now has 200 max energy, and starts with 50 energy.
- 250mm Strike Cannons now cost 150 energy to use (cooldown removed).
ZERG
Infestor
- Speed decreased from 2.5 to 2.25.
Spore Crawler
- Root time decreased from 12 to 6.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Ghosts could not quickly EMP the same location.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to stack air units when issuing a queued stop command before the units reached the end of their patrol point.
- Fixed an issue where unplugging your USB headset while another player was talking to you could cause a crash.
- Fixed an issue where the APM statistic could be artificially increased.
- Fixed an issue where 3D unit portraits were not animating smoothly at slow game speeds.
- Fixed an issue where, when viewing a replay, no text message was displayed when a player left a game.
- The Taiwanese hotkey to display/hide the game UI while in Observer mode now works correctly.