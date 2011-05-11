Popular

StarCraft 2 1.3 patch: Infestors slowed, Archons now "a massive unit"

By

Starcraft 2 - Raynorrrr

Patch notes for the latest StarCraft 2 patch have appeared on Battle.Net , detailing all the latest StarCraft 2 balance adjustments and bug fixes. Archons get a range increase and are now "a massive unit," Zerg Infestors are slower, Protoss Pylon power radius is down and, most importantly of all, the Taiwanese hotkey to display/hide the game UI while in Observer mode now works correctly. About time! Full patch notes follow.

General

  • The default hotkey to toggle in-game music on/off has been reverted to its hotkey prior to Patch 1.3.0. The hotkey to display APM in the observer stat panel has been changed as a result.

Balance

PROTOSS

  • Archon

    • Now a massive unit.

    • Range increased from 2 to 3.

  • Cybernetics Core

    • Research Warp Gate time increased from 140 to 160.

  • Gateway

    • Sentry train time decreased from 42 to 37.

    • Warp Gate unit train times remain unchanged.

    • Pylon power radius has been decreased from 7.5 to 6.5.

TERRAN

  • Bunker

    • Salvage resource return reduced from 100% to 75%.

  • Ghost

    • Cost changed from 150/150 to 200/100.

  • Thor

    • Thor now has 200 max energy, and starts with 50 energy.

    • 250mm Strike Cannons now cost 150 energy to use (cooldown removed).

ZERG

  • Infestor

    • Speed decreased from 2.5 to 2.25.

  • Spore Crawler

    • Root time decreased from 12 to 6.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Ghosts could not quickly EMP the same location.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to stack air units when issuing a queued stop command before the units reached the end of their patrol point.

  • Fixed an issue where unplugging your USB headset while another player was talking to you could cause a crash.

  • Fixed an issue where the APM statistic could be artificially increased.

  • Fixed an issue where 3D unit portraits were not animating smoothly at slow game speeds.

  • Fixed an issue where, when viewing a replay, no text message was displayed when a player left a game.

  • The Taiwanese hotkey to display/hide the game UI while in Observer mode now works correctly.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments