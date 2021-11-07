Star Wars: The Old Republic's first cinematic trailer rereleased in 4K

Star Wars: The Old Republic came out in December of 2011, and to celebrate the 10th anniversary all its classic cinematic trailers are being enhanced and re-released in 4K. The first to receive the treatment is 'Deceived', a trailer that came out two years before the game's release, which depicts the sacking of Coruscant by the Sith.

Set a decade before BioWare's MMO, it shows Darth Malgus leading the Sith force that assaults the Jedi Temple, with assistance from his twi'lek partner Eleena Daru and a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Shae Vizla. The outcome of this battle is the simmering Cold War that begins to boil over as the game begins.

The cinematic was the work of Blur Studio, whose impressive fight choreography was based on motion-capture. You can see how Blur Studio worked in the behind-the-scenes footage of the 'Return' trailer. They're also responsible for such memorable videos as the intros to Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning, the trailer for the never-released Prey 2, a trilogy of trailers for The Elder Scrolls Online, and plenty more.

Though it's no longer part of the Star Wars canon these days, BioWare has no plans to end The Old Republic. The MMO will soon receive a combat style revamp and a new expansion called Legacy of the Sith, which will involve uncovering "the ultimate plan" of Darth Malgus, bringing it all back to where it began with that first trailer.