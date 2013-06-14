Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic update unleashes Operation Nightmare

Quick tip to all the trailer makers out there: what starts as an attempt at Eerie Echoey Mystical Man(TM) can, if you're not careful, veer off into 'Why am I reading this out loud in a bathroom?' Exhibit A: the teaser for Star Wars: The Old Republic's Terror From Beyond, now available as a Nightmare Mode Operation in the recently released 2.2 update.

As BioWare previously announced , 2.2 is being split into two parts. Right now, you have access to Terror From Beyond, along with guild bonuses and the new Kell Dragon sub-tier of gear. Later, in 2.2.2, a Nightmare Mode Operation will be made available for Scum and Villainy. Will there then be a 2.2.2.2? No. That would be silly.

You can read about the update's finer details on the SW:TOR Operation Nightmare page .

Phil Savage

