Star Wars: The Old Republic update 1.2 trailer shows new race options and Legacy powers

A film of Obi Wan eating toast would seem dramatic with that music behind it but, in fairness, update 1.2 will bring plenty of asked-for features to Star Wars: The Old Republic. Improved textures and UI customisation are nice, but the patch's biggest benefits are tied into the legacy system. We'll be able to unlock new race options and even new powers using those dormant legacy levels, and construct family trees out of our alts. The update also adds a new flashpoint, operation and warzone for level 50s, making patch 1.2 one fat Bantha. It's out next month.