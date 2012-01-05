Star Wars: The Old Republic patch 1.0.2 released, invincible dancing fix inbound

Star Wars: The Old Republic received a patch earlier today packed full of fixes. According to the patch notes, we'll no longer have to worry about taxis disappearing mid flight dropping us to the ground below. We'll also be able to use emotes while riding vehicles, too. Woop!
The patch has also "removed some high-level harvesting nodes from Tatooine, Corellia, and Ilum," presumably in a bid to stop recent problems with low level players harvesting high level loot and unbalancing the economy.
The /getdance command that can interrupt enemy attacks hasn't been fixed in this patch, but Bioware say on the Star Wars: The Old Republic site that they're currently testing an update that should "deploy sometime in the early hours of the morning tomorrow(CST)."
Read on for the full list of updates added in patch 1.0.2.
General
- Guilds that are currently leaderless will have an Officer chosen and promoted to Guild Leader.
Classes and Combat
Sith Inquisitor
- The Darth title is now properly granted to Sith Inquisitors.
Bug Fixes
- Corrected an issue that could prevent players from taking cover when targeting large NPCs.
Fixed a bug that caused some abilities with activation times to be interrupted when used from cover.
Crew Skills
Gathering
- Removed some high-level harvesting nodes from Tatooine, Corellia, and Ilum.
Flashpoints and Operations
Cademimu
- General Ortol can no longer be pulled out of his room.
Maelstrom Prison
- Corrected an issue that could cause Kilran to behave incorrectly when defeated in cover.
Taral V
- General Edikar now has the correct loot in Hard Mode and no longer enrages in Normal Mode.
Eternity Vault
- Gharj can no longer be pulled out of his encounter room.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause choosing Nightmare Mode to not set enemies to Nightmare difficulty.
Items
General
- PvP lockboxes now cost 70 commendations, contain more consumables, and always contain an item.
Bug Fixes
- Corrected several PvP items that were Bind on Equip. They are now Bind on Pickup.
- PvP vendors on Capital Planets now offer the correct PvP items.
- Commendations received via in-game mail are now correctly added to the Currency tab.
Missions and NPCs
Imperial
- Number One with a Bullet: Players who choose dark side options now correctly receive the mission First Strike after completing this mission.
- First Strike: Players who did not receive this mission will now receive it upon entering their personal starships.
Republic
- Death Cloud: Players can now complete the "Toxic Waste" bonus objective regardless of how quickly they complete this mission.
Bug Fixes
- Corrected mission steps on several planets that could cause client instability.
- Fixed issues with some missions that could prevent pending rewards from being accepted.
Space Combat
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused a client crash if a space station was destroyed in Space Combat.
UI
Maps
- Group members no longer appear on all planets on the Galaxy Map.
- Corrected an issue that could cause map notes to disappear after logging out and back into the game.
- Corrected some map notes that referenced the incorrect map.
- Updated map notes for "travel to planet" steps in class missions on Nar Shaddaa, Hoth, and Belsavis to indicate the planet's space station.
Bug Fixes
- Group members outside of a player's phase are no longer prompted to roll on items.
- The In-Game Customer Service Portal no longer appears to hang while the "updating" message is displayed.
- The Guild interface now properly displays the guild member list when it is sorted.
- The "Show Sith Corruption" option no longer toggles off when transitioning between areas.
Miscellaneous Bug Fixes
- Taxi rides are no longer occasionally interrupted, causing the player to be dropped from the taxi.
- Using the /dismiss command now correctly dismisses a vanity pet.
- Corrected some issues that could cause players to become stuck on the loading screen when logging into a character.
- Players can now use emotes while riding a vehicle.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some text-only mail messages from being received.
- Graphics preferences in settings files are now consistent with actual settings in use.
- Being in Do Not Disturb mode no longer prevents characters from being logged out for being away.
- Corrected an issue that caused poor performance on some machines in indoor areas with shadows enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from being logged out for inactivity