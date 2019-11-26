Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is EA's fastest-selling Star Wars game on PC

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now EA's fastest-selling digital launch for a Star Wars game, and its best-selling Star Wars game on PC, based on its first two weeks. It's also received positive reviews mostly across the board, including our own Fallen Order review, so I guess the series really did just need another singleplayer game.

EA's execs must be seething while they roll around in their big pile of money.

The publisher touted the game's success in a press release today; arguably the first time it's had much to boast about, at least in regards to Star Wars, since it wrangled the licensing deal in 2013.

The flood of positivity is perhaps more indicative of people's lust for a singleplayer Star Wars than the quality of the game, which Tom Senior called a "fun, straightforward holiday adventure." That desire from players has been there forever, but EA's been more interested in live service games. Hopefully this will prompt some soul searching.

While I'm all for more singleplayer Star Wars romps, I still reckon that the best Star Wars game EA's released is BioWare's MMO, The Old Republic. Really, though, it's the story stuff, the fantasy of being a smuggler or a Sith assassin, and not the multiplayer that makes it great. Fallen Order's story isn't much of a draw, but it's the best lightsaber combat that we've had in ages.