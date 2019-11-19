Star Wars is everywhere, and now it's officially in Roblox too

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

I had a moment this morning while reading through my RSS, when I was quite literally nauseated by the ubiquity of Star Wars. Since that moment I've learned that a) I will never escape Star Wars, because here I am, writing about it again, and b) that I won't find any solace in Roblox, because now Star Wars is in that, too.

At least, is is for a limited time: exclusive virtual characters and items, including BB-8, D-0, Kylo Ren's helmet, Rey's staff and more - are all now available in the game for an unspecified while. But it's the 'Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge' that is the real star.

"In the Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge, players can explore an immersive shipyard and mix-and-match scrap parts to assemble the next fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. Create your own unique, fully customizable driftspeeders and race against your friends online," so reads the description.

Of course, you could go play Fortnite's current crossover event. Or you could play the new Star Wars game. Or perhaps you could watch the new Star Wars TV series, or pre-buy tickets to see the new Star Wars movie in cinemas. Or maybe you want to go buy a bag of Star Wars oranges? Maybe you should go and buy some Star Wars life insurance?

Check out a trailer for the event below. 100 million people play Roblox per month, so it's a pretty canny business move.