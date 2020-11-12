Star Wars: Battlefront II creative director is leaving DICE after 8 years

Dennis Bränvall, Star Wars: Battlefront II's creative director since 2019, is leaving developer DICE after 8 years. Bränvall's work with DICE began on Battlefield 4, before he moved on to the Star Wars: Battlefront team as senior level designer on the first game. On Battlefront II, Bränvall first served as associate creative director, before becoming creative director last year.

"I still remember when we first got the Star Wars contract and the entire studio meeting was filled with goose bumps and tears of joy," he wrote on Twitter . "Eight years later the journey is over and I'm moving on from DICE at the end of this month. Thank you all. May the Force be with you, always."