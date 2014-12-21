Star Citizen's Chris Roberts extends congratulations to Elite: Dangerous team

After years languishing in obscurity, the space sim has seen a healthy renaissance this year. The two big titles—Star Citizen and Elite: Dangerous—are among the most anticipated PC exclusives, but that doesn't mean they need to be in competition. Indeed, Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts has extended congratulations to David Braben and the team at Frontier Developments for the launch of Elite: Dangerous, and intends to play the finished build during the Christmas break.

"I know that many Star Citizen backers imagine there to be an intense competition between our game and Elite, but nothing could be further from the truth," Roberts wrote on the Roberts Space Industries website.

"David and I promoted each other’s projects during our respective crowd funding periods because we both believe that the world is better off with more PC games and even better off with more space games. In the nineties there was plenty of room for multiple Space Sims and there is no reason that still can’t be the case now!

"I’ve always maintained that we aren’t a success if we just make a game; part of the reason that I came back from film was to build a game in a genre I loved and hopefully remind people how amazing it is to lose yourself in another universe, adventuring amongst the stars. So rather than be worried about Elite or No Man’s Sky, I welcome them."

Roberts' full post continues over here. Elite: Dangerous launched earlier this month after a successful crowdfunding campaign.