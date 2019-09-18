Stadia Founders Edition is almost sold out, so here's the Stadia Premiere Edition

The Stadia Founders Edition, a $129 package that includes Chromecast Ultra, a limited edition Stadia controller, a free three-month subscription of Stadia Pro for you and a friend, and a chance to nail down your Stadia username before everyone else, is apparently selling well. So well, in fact, that Google's director of games Jack Buser told GamesRadar that it's almost sold out across Europe, and North America isn't far behind.

Because of that, Google is removing the Founders Edition from its Store page in EU territories (Buser said it would be gone today, but at the moment it's still listed), and it won't be brought back. Instead, as stock of the package runs out in each region, Google will replace it with the Stadia Premiere Edition, which is close to—but not quite—the same.

The Premiere Edition includes the Chromecast Ultra and a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, but the controller is "Clearly White" in color, rather than "Night Blue." It won't give owners a head start on selecting their handles, however, and the bundled three-month subscription won't include the Buddy Pass, which lets users share their Stadia Pro service with another user.

The Stadia Premiere Edition will go for €129 in Europe (the cost in other regions hasn't been announced but that's the same as the Founders Edition, so I'd expect similarly unchanged pricing elsewhere) and it will start shipping shortly after the Founders Edition packages go out.

Unfortunately, a release date more specific than "November" still hasn't been announced; a Google rep told GR that a full date will be announced "soon." Details, preorder links, and other relevant bits (which may still include the Founders Edition rather than Premiere depending on where you're located) are up at google.com.

