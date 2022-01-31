Popular

Square Enix says Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be revealed this year

By published

FF7 director Yoshinori Kitase says more information will be revealed in 2022.

Cloud mopes
(Image credit: Square Enix)
2022 marks 25 years of Final Fantasy 7 so it's an excellent time to reveal Part 2 of the remake don't you think? Following the PC port and Intermission DLC of 2021, developers have confirmed that the intention is to reveal the next section of 7's remake this year.

According to a report from VGC, the original director of Final Fantasy 7, Yoshinori Kitase, has confirmed that the 25th anniversary celebrations this year will include a reveal of the next part of the remake. The quote translated for VGC says: "We are hard at work on Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that. In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake [Part 2]… there will be more information… this year if we can."

When pushed for confirmation of a 2022 reveal, Kitase adds that he was certain that audiences would see more of the game this year. He says: "We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!”

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake made it to PC in late 2021. Until then it had been a PlayStation exclusive. Eventually it hit PC alongside the excellent introduction to Yuffie who will make her appearance in the main story in Part 2.

There isn't much information known about what events will take place in this second instalment. If you've played the Remake you'll know that everything gets a little hazy towards the end in terms of diverging from the original game's path. At least with Square Enix's confirmation of a reveal, it's surely not too long until we find out how the original game's plot will be unfurled.

Imogen Mellor

Imogen Mellor
