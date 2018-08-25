Square Enix is delisting RPG The Last Remnant on PC

Square Enix is discontinuing The Last Remnant and will shortly be removing the game from both physical and digital sale.

The almost decade-old role-playing game will be removed at 5pm UK time / 10am PDT on September 4, 2018 (2am on September 5 in Japan) but at the time of writing, publisher Square Enix has not elaborated on why the game is being withdrawn from sale.

"We will soon be discontinuing digital and physical sales of The Last Remnant on PC," said Square Enix's Sunil Godhania via a Steam announcement (via Eurogamer ). "Thanks to everyone who’s adventured with the Mitras, Yamas, Qsitis and Sovanis!"

If you already own the game, though, don't panic as "anyone already owning the game will still be able to play as per usual".