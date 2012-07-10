Splinter Cell: Blacklist release date spilled by retailer

Crack spec ops maestro Sam Fisher is more shadow than man, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from pinpointing a date for his next outing. VG247 note that the Amazon UK site is carrying a March 29 2013 release date for Splinter Cell: Blacklist. The Amazon posting arrives with details of the pre-order offerings, which include an "Upper Echelon suit," new goggles that "shine gold" and an extra mission.

No details as to what that'll contain, but the chances are it'll involve fisher smashing someone's head into a toilet, or a mirror, or through some masonry. He's really good at that. Check out the Splinter Cell: Blacklist trailers from this year's E3 to see how it's shaping up.