Specter Knight to star in Shovel Knight's third (free) campaign

Making good on its Kickstarter stretch goals, Shovel Knight's third campaign is on its way. This one will star Specter Knight, a nightmarish, scythe-wielding boss from the original game.

Yacht Club Games is staying vague on the release date, saying only that Specter Knight will arrive "sooner than the wait between Shovel Knight and [second campaign] Plague Knight".

Yacht Club also reveals that it's working on the remaining stretch goals simultaneously, including the King Knight campaign, Body Swap Mode (gender switching for the entire cast) and Battle Mode. One of those modes will accompany each new campaign as it's released.

Best of all, every update is free.